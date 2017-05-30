Opryland says Nashville Bike Week won’t be happening there

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center says Nashville Bike Week is not happening at their location.

The news comes just one day after organizers announced plans to hold the 10-day motorcycle festival, reportedly planned for this September, in the large parking areas of Opryland’s property.

However, on Tuesday, an update to the event’s Facebook page says both Opryland as well as local campgrounds expected to be open for attendees have pulled out of the event.

Nashville Bike Week says they were “being harassed,” which is why they opted to forego hosting.

News 2 reached out to Opryland who simply said the event is not happening there. Further information wasn’t provided.

We also spoke with nearby campground Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp who said Nashville Bike Week never paid them to secure the park for the event, and they’ve received dozens of calls Tuesday from people wondering if their spots were secured. Jellystone told News 2 no spots were secured, and some of those calls border-lined harassment.

Event organizers also said Tuesday they met with attorneys and paid every band and company committed for the 10-day event in full.

The post also says all the necessary permits are “figured out,” adding that “as long as we don’t camp no more than 5,000 on site over 18 hours we are good to go.”

Another press release is expected Wednesday with updates.

