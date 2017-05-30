Murfreesboro man faces 8 charges after firing gun into neighbor’s home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a man tried to patch a bullet hole and paint over the wall before officers arrived after he fired his gun into a neighbor’s home.

Germaine Dunlap faces eight counts of reckless endangerment after the shooting Sunday morning in the 600 block of Courtland Street.

According to a police report, Dunlap was holding his gun while he was in the bathroom when it fired.

A bullet went through a neighbor’s wall where eight people, including five children, were inside.

Police said when they got to Dunlap’s home they discovered he had already patched the hole and painted the wall.

The police report indicates the gun had been reported stolen from South Carolina, where Dunlap previously lived.

Dunlap faces eight counts of reckless endangerment in the shooting and drug charges. He is being held on a $160,000 bond until his Aug. 8 hearing.