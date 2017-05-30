MTSU, Murfreesboro consider broader reach of campus police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University police hope to gain more authority to work with other Murfreesboro agencies outside campus through a new plan currently being considered by university and city officials.

The proposal was put forward to develop strategies and combat crime in apartment complexes near the university.

The group, consisting of MTSU president Sydney McPhee and Murfreesboro mayor Shane McFarland, would allow MTSU police to support Murfreesboro police at the city’s request. A release from the campus said it would likely start with MTSU police inspecting off-campus housing.

The target for implementation is within the next two months.

McPhee says he is concerned that many off-campus apartments are being filled up by non-students and some units are being rented out as bedrooms and not full apartment units.

“I am hopeful that the concerted efforts by the city and university will bring about substantial changes and tighter security at these private enterprises that are being marketed and leased to our students,” McPhee said.

McPhee and McFarland are expected to meet with those apartments’ management this week to discuss safety and other concerns.

The group that developed the proposal is also working with allow Murfreesboro police to refer cases involving students off campus to MTSU.

The city has also suggested apartment complexes implementing lease provisions, terminating leases for drug and violent offenses and towing vehicles of non-residents.