Most crime in Metro police’s North Precinct is concentrated in 37208

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to Metro police crime data, in the North Precinct much of the crime is concentrated to North Nashville, specifically the 37208 zip code.

The Metro Nashville Police Department divides the city into eight precincts. The North Precinct includes North Nashville, Bordeaux, Whites Creek and Joelton.

In the last 90 days, the intersection of 25th and 26th avenues north has had more violent crimes happen nearby than any other intersection in the precinct.

The intersection is near the Cumberland View Apartments, a Metro Development and Housing Agency apartment complex where on May 23, William Ervin, 27, was shot and killed. Police said he had been visiting family in the area.

The intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street tops the list for non-violent crime over the past 90 days, including larceny, burglary and vandalism.

Metro police closely monitor crime trends like these and assign officers accordingly.

One way the department aims to prevent future crime is by taking illegal weapons off the street. According to North Precinct Commander Terrence Graves, so far this year 141 guns have been removed from North Precinct streets.

Commander Graves said that just last week, nine illegal firearms were confiscated in one day.

Graves also told News 2 that if these guns were not taken off the street that they could possibly “end up used in a homicide, a shooting, a robbery, or an accidental shooting by some juvenile, who bought a gun on the street and accidentally hurt themselves.”

In other words, as illegal firearms are confiscated, the hope is that lives will be saved.

Click here to see a zip code map of Nashville.