Mom arrested, dad’s death ruled homicide after missing Ky. sisters found

ALLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of two Kentucky girls who were missing for days was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday, and it was announced their father’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Jezzie and Cassie Whitney, ages 13 and 11 respectively, were found safe Monday morning after they were last seen on May 18.

Authorities said they disappeared with their mother, Melissa Scott, who was nowhere to be found when her daughters were located, prompting police to issue warrants for her arrest.

Scott was ultimately caught Tuesday and booked into the Allen County jail just after 3 p.m. She currently faces charges of custodial interference and failure to appear.

Also on Tuesday, the sheriff’s department announced the death of girls’ father, Larry Whitney, is being investigated as a homicide. He was found dead of a chest wound two days before the his daughters and their mother vanished.

Further information on Whitney’s death wasn’t immediately released.

Two others were also arrested in the girls’ disappearance. Braxton Whitney and Denovan Sutton were arrested Monday morning and charged with custodial interference.