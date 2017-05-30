Man dies after falling from waterfall at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Park rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said a man has died after falling from the top of the Ramsey Cascades waterfall.

Park rangers said the 37-year-old fell around 80 feet from the falls on Sunday afternoon. His identity has not been released.

According to park rangers, the man was hiking alone. Witnesses reported seeing him climb across the top of the waterfall before he fell.

His body was recovered on Monday.

Additional information was not released.