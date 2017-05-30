Man accused of firing into neighbor’s home tried to repair bullet hole before police arrived

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a man who faces eight counts of reckless endangerment charges after a shot was fired into a neighboring home tried to patch the drywall and paint before officers arrived.

It happened Sunday morning in the 600 block of Courtland Street in Murfreesboro.

According to a police report, Germaine Dunlap was holding his gun while he was in the bathroom when it fired. A bullet went through a neighbor’s wall where eight people, including five children, were inside.

Police said when they arrived to Dunlap’s home they discovered he had already patched the bullet hole and painted the wall.

A police report indicates the gun had been reported stolen from South Carolina, where Dunlap previously lived.

Dunlap is charged with eight counts of reckless endangerment, and drug charges, among others.

He is being held on a $160,000 bond until his August 8 hearing.