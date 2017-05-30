Iraqi officials raise death toll from Baghdad bombing to 15

BAGHDAD (AP) — A massive bombing early Tuesday outside a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad killed 15 people, officials said, the latest attack claimed by the Islamic State group as it steadily loses more territory to Iraqi forces elsewhere in the country.

The explosion in the Iraqi capital’s bustling Karrada neighborhood also wounded 27 people, police and health officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

A closed-circuit camera captured the moment of the explosion, the video showing a busy downtown avenue, with cars driving down the street when a massive blast strikes. A huge fireball then engulfs a building, forcing the cars to scramble to get away.

Videos of the attack were also posted on social media, showing wounded and bloodied people crying for help on the sidewalk outside the ice cream parlor.

The attack came just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours. After sundown, families break their fast and Baghdad’s restaurants and cafes quickly fill up with people staying up long into the night.

During Ramadan last year, another section of Karrada was hit by massive suicide bombing that killed almost 300 people, the deadliest single attack in the Iraqi capital in 13 years of war. The attack was also claimed by IS.

Tuesday’s bombing comes as U.S.-backed Iraq troops are pushing IS fighters out of their last strongholds in the northern city of Mosul.

Iraqi commanders say the offensive, which recently entered its eight month, will mark the end of the IS caliphate in Iraq, but concede the group will likely increase insurgent attacks in the wake of military defeats.