NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot in East Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 800 block of Sharpe Avenue around 1 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg and suffered non life-threatening injuries. The shooting may have stemmed from an attempted robbery, police said.

Two people remain at large. Their descriptions were not released.

Additional information was not immediately known.