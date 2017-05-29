Some still without power in Putnam County after weekend storms

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe storms rocked Middle Tennessee over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, and now residents are picking up the pieces.

We’re told clean-up could take weeks in Cookeville where some people are still without power.

“I have never seen it this bad here,” said Chasity Flatt, who was driving home when the severe weather hit.

“The car was shaking all over. I was going on Dixie and trees were just going all in the road, blocking the roads. I would have to stop find another way to get through,” she explained.

Tyler Smith with Putnam County Emergency Management says this is some of the worst and most widespread damage he has seen.

“The downtown Cookeville area got hit the hardest. The weather center came out and did a survey and they estimated 95 mph winds in the Cookeville area. Then in the Monterrey area, 85 mph winds,” he told News 2.

The storm hit Saturday, but many people in the city and county were still without power Monday morning.

“We are still working with the power companies to get the power restored, and, right now, we have about 600 customers county-wide that are still without power,” said Smith. “We are going to have several weeks of cleanup.”

Dusty Foister with Foister Builders spent the day cleaning up the giant mess.

“Cleanup is rough,” said Foister. “There is a lot you can see, all the damage when you come around. There are trees everywhere.”

While the damage was extensive, there were no reports of injuries.

City officials say they expect the power to be restored by Monday evening.