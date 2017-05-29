Predators set to make history in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators will make history tonight no matter the score of the game.

Tonight, when the Preds take the ice they will skate in the franchise’s first ever Stanley Cup Final game.

Opposite Nashville will be the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins who have the home ice advantage when it comes to the series. However, the raucous fans in Smashville, both inside and outside Bridgestone Arena, will have plenty to say about that.

The Predators will host watch parties for Games 1 and 3 on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza and Walk of Fame Park. Those parties open up at 4 and puck drop is just after 7 p.m.

The Predators will take the ice in Nashville on Saturday for Game 3.