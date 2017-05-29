Predators face Penguins in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are making history Monday night, playing in the Stanley Cup final for the first time.

Sixteen teams started off the playoffs and now we’re just down to two—Nashville and Pittsburgh, perennial power versus the new kids on the block.

It’ll be a big challenged for the Preds, finding a healthy balance between the greatness of the moment and staying grounded.

“Well I just think you have to focus on tonight, focus on Game 1. That’s all you got to think about right now, don’t look at the big picture too much,” said Roman Josi.

“Just stay in the moment and do what we’ve done all playoffs. I think we’ve been playing terrific and haven’t gotten too far ahead of ourselves at any time,” said Mattias Ekholm.

“It’s the biggest stage, it’s for the cup, there are two teams left. I think that the team that can move past that the quickest probably gives themselves the best chance to be themselves,” said head coach Peter Laviollete.

And the Predators have been themselves throughout the playoffs, despite facing injuries and some of the best players in the world.

Can they keep that going? EA Sports say they will. Video game simulations before the season picked Nashville to win it all. The latest on the matchup with Penguins provided the same result with the Predators hosting the cup.

Game 1 begins at 7 p.m. in Pittsburgh.