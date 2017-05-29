Predators drop off piece of home ice to News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Even though they’re on the road for the first two games of the series, News 2 has a piece of Predators home ice outside our studio.

The huge mound of ice was scraped off by the Zamboni at Bridgestone Arena and shipped over to our front lawn in South Nashville.

Typically the ice just gets dumped, but News 2 made a special request to have it brought over here and the Preds delivered!

It’ll take about 24 hours for the ice to melt outside.

The Predators take on the Penguins in Game 1 Monday night beginning at 7 p.m.

News 2’s Cory Curtis and Kara Hammer are both there and will have live reports beginning at 4 p.m. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter for updates.