Mayors wager on Stanley Cup Playoff benefits veterans’ organizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Pittsburgh’s mayor announced a friendly wager on the Stanley Cup Playoffs that will benefit local veterans’ organizations in each reason.

Regardless of the outcome of the series, Nashville will make a donation to Operation Stand Down Tennessee, while Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh will make a donation to the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for us, and we look forward to giving back to them after the Stanley Cup Final,” said Mayor Barry.

The donations will be delivered at the end of the playoffs with the elected official earing the jersey of the winning team.

“Nashville is new to this level of hockey, but I’m confident that County Executive Fitzgerald and Mayor Peduto will be wearing navy and gold, not yellow and black, after an exciting series ends in the Predator’s first Stanley Cup,” Barry said.

Monday marks Game 1 as the fight for the Stanley Cup continues.

The Predators will return to Nashville for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and next Monday.