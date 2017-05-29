Man shot in Nashville intersection after chasing after carjacker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot Monday afternoon after his car was stolen and he chased down the thief.

Metro police told News 2 the victim left his mid-80s black Corvette running while he ran into a store on D.B. Todd Boulevard.

When he left the store, he saw a black man get inside his car and drive away. Police say the victim got into another car and followed it to the area of Interstate 65 and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

The victim reportedly approached the suspect at a red light when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot him at least once.

Metro police told News 2 he was shot in the femoral artery and has serious injuries. He remains at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

A witness reportedly followed the Corvette on Rosa Parks and saw it turn onto Jefferson Street before calling police. There’s no word at this time if the car was found.

Further details have yet to be released.