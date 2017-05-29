Man and woman charged with kidnapping after AMBER Alert

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man and woman involved in an AMBER Alert on Sunday in west Tennessee are now in jail.

Octivas Crout, 27, and Amanda Crout, 31, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Amanda and her four children had been kidnapped at gunpoint by Octivas.

Amanda Crout has also been charged with filing a false report, neglect, aggravated child abuse and accessory after the fact.

Octivas Crout is charged with aggravated burglary in addition to kidnapping.

Both are scheduled to be in court Tuesday June 6.