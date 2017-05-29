Chain reaction crash damages 2 cars, porch and trailer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is cleaning up his front yard after a van crashed onto his property early Monday morning.

According to police the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Packard Drive.

An SUV left the roadway and hit a trailer with construction equipment in it. The trailer then hit the house. Some of the building materials nearby then fell on to the homeowner’s van.

The homeowner heard a noise when the crash happened and thought someone may have been trying to steal the metal off the trailer.

“They done hit the trailer and knocked it around,” David Hood said. “The trailer is gonna be totaled and all the metal for the front of the house. My porch is totaled. This car is totaled. It knocked my clock off my wall.”

One person in the SUV was taken from the scene by ambulance. Their condition is not known.

Metro police have not said what caused the crash.