After damaging tornado, rebuilding almost complete at Four Corners Marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – About two months ago, a tornado ripped through the Antioch area, causing massive damage to docks and boats at Four Corners Marina.

Rebuilding is underway, and as things get back to normal, people flooded the marina enjoying the Memorial Day holiday weather.

While things look almost normal now, it wasn’t long ago that the K dock was a mess of twisted metal and damaged boats with three underwater.

“You kind of got to be prepared for a little bit of everything out here,” said Heather Hoover, a dock master. “I think it, you know, kind of opened up a lot of our slip renters’ eyes that sometimes it can be real dangerous out here on the water, so it’s always a good reminder not to get too comfortable out here.”

Dock K is being rebuilt, which is a sure sign of progress.

“We’re currently getting the dock reconnected with the old part,” Hoover told News 2. “They are throwing the uprights and putting the roof, and then we’re going to have our electricians and our plumbers directly behind them getting everything rewired and hooked up and getting our people back at home.”

On this Memorial Day, the recovery is evident. It’s a weekend that kicks off boating season and the marina was filled with people.

“I don’t think anybody expected them to be this fast on getting everything done,” said boat owner Clyde Bright.

Bright’s boat received some damage from the tornado. It is being housed in a temporary slip until the K Dock is complete.

“All in all, I faired pretty well. Three boats down from me went to the bottom,” he said. “You hate to admit it, but we’re probably have better docks than we did before it ever happened.”

Tow Boat U.S. was responsible for removing all the damaged boats. Most are repaired and back on the water.

“We’ve had a lot of people work hand in hand together with really no problem especially for the size of the destruction as much work that needed to be done with as many moving parts,” said Captain Kirk Fonte with Tow Boat U.S. “I think everybody really came together and did it all fairly quickly and fairly easily.”

News 2 was told the K Dock is expected to be completed in about a month.

It was so busy at Four Corners Marina Monday, the two dozen rental boats were all rented and out on Percy Priest Lake.

Marina officials said the damage to the docks and boats exceed $1 million.