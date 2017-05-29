818 flags placed in Healing Field to honor veterans, their families

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The annual Healing Field flag remembrance was held Memorial Day weekend in Murfreesboro.

This year’s event was held at The Grove at Williamson Place.

Approximately 818 American flags were sponsored in honor of veterans, their families, and others.

Money from the effort was donated to a child abuse prevention center in Murfreesboro, among other local charities.

The Noon Exchange Club of Murfreesboro hosted the event.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Keith M. Huber spoke at the closing ceremony for the event Monday night.

His message meant to remind people the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“It is a very personal day for all of us who have served, thinking about men and women that we’ve lost under our command, and mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters who have sacrificed their lives for our democracy.”