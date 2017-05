NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcycle rider was badly injured in a crash in south Nashville.

The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 on Harding Place near Interstate 24.

Metro police at the scene of the crash said the rider hit the side of a car when the car was pulling into a Waffle House Parking lot.

The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Center with life threatening injuries. No one in the car was hurt.