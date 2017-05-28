With Game 1 in Pittsburgh, Predators fans still excited to watch in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is no hiding the excitement fans have for the Nashville Predators.

“Go Preds,” said a group of Preds fans.

“Everywhere you go, you can’t find a place without a Preds jersey in it. It’s awesome,” said Predators fan, Oliver Eisenbeis.

The Predators have kept us all on our toes during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now – they find themselves playing for the Stanley Cup. It’s a journey that made fans even more committed to this team.

It has also added to the fan base, as well.

“I never thought I would be a big hockey fan being from Louisiana – but I jumped on the bandwagon, and I love it so far,” said converted fan Brett Dabdoub.

“Everyone just kind of moves here and has their own affiliations already. But now that everyone has moved here and the Preds are good, everyone is becoming a big hockey fan, big Preds fans. It’s big for the whole city,” said Eisenbeis.

On Sunday, the team store at Bridgestone Arena was crowded with fans.

“I bought this sweatshirt and I bought this hat we just love hockey,” said Mark Cridelich, who purchased some last minute gear.

Game One is in Pittsburgh, but the atmosphere in Nashville won’t be lacking in excitement.

Fans not heading to Pittsburgh can watch the game at party at the park. It will be held at Music City Walk of Fame Park. The gates open at 4:00 p.m., with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 7:00 p.m.

“The crowds that we had in here the other night, when we locked it in to go to the finals, it was just awesome,” said Preds fan Tony Caudill.