Williamson County teen paralyzed in 2013 walks to receive diploma

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Williamson County teen who was paralyzed in a wrestling match in 2013 walked across the stage to receive his diploma Saturday.

Hunter Garstin was a freshman at Independence High School when he was injured while pinned to the mat by another wrestler. The injury was accidental.

Doctors at first were not optimistic and told Garstin’s parents that he would probably not walk again.

MORE: Follow Hunter’s story here.

Since then he has made several trips to Switzerland for a special stem cell treatment that’s not readily available in the U.S.

Each trip to Switzerland costs about $20,000, and Garstin said he couldn’t have done it without all the people who have supported him.

To help his cause, go to HunterStrong.com where the family is selling T-shirts to help with his treatments, or donate monetarily on his GoFundMe page.

Hunter Garstin View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy : Garstin family Courtesy : Garstin family Courtesy : Garstin family Courtesy : Garstin family Check out this great picture of Garstin asking his friend Kinsey to go with him to the Independence High prom. (Photo: Garstin family) (Photo: Garstin family) (Photo: Garstin family) Hunter Garstin April Garstin, Hunter's mother