Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, May 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a flea market weekend over at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The Nashville Flea Market is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and don’t forget it’s $5 to park.

Not far away is the Music City Jazz Festival. This is a pretty big event over at Public Square Park. Bring a chair or blanket, sit back and relax because jazz is playing all day with the last show at 8 p.m.

Tonight, the Nashville Soccer Club is taking over Vanderbilt Stadium. They’re undefeated by the way. Tickets are just $12 and the game starts at 7 p.m.