More inclement weather headed toward the Middle Tennessee area overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The nastiest of weather has seemingly dodged Nashville and the immediate surrounding area.

However, for the southern Middle Tennessee area – the worse may be coming during the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Decatur, Hardin counties until 5:00 a.m.

There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Decatur, Hardin, Moore. Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore and Wayne counties until 5:00 a.m.

To the north and east of the Nashville area, the NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Allen, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland (KY), Logan, Simpson, and Warren (KY) counties until 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.

