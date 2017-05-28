Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery honors the fallen soldiers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Memorial Day is all about honoring the men and women who gave their lives for the United States of America.

Sunday afternoon, the veterans gathered at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery to pay their respects to those who sacrificed for the country.

This annual Nashville tradition and ceremony included the reading of the fallen soldiers’ names.

“It’s a very unique ceremony,” said John Furgess, deputy commissioner, Davidson County Veterans Coordinating Council. “This group, here, has decided to read the names of those veterans buried here since last Memorial Day. This year … we had 450 named of veterans, just since last Memorial Day.”

The Davidson County Veterans Coordinating Council and the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services presided over this special event.