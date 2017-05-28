Kentucky sisters missing days after dad’s death

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – The father of two missing Kentucky sisters died of a chest wound two days before investigators say they disappeared with their mother.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on May 23 for 13-year-old Jezzie Whitney and 11-year-old Cassie Whitney. The sisters were last seen on May 18 and are believed to be with their mother Melissa Scott who has a warrant out for her arrest.

There is an active death investigation involving the girls’ father Larry Whitney, Jr. who was found dead from a chest wound on May 16, according to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released about the death of Larry Whitney, Jr.

“There’s no way that these girls are in a safe or sound environment, being on the run with their mother, so it’s very important that they come home,” Jerry White, the great uncle of the girls told News 2’s Josh Breslow. “I’m worried about the kids in her state of mind. I want them home safe. They’re sweet little girls and they need to be safe. They need to be in a safe environment, and away from all of this mess.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.