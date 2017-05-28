High school student received standing ovation along with degree at graduation

THOMPSON STATION, Tenn. (WKRN) – Independence High School’s graduation in Williamson County came to a stop Saturday.

Senior Hunter Garstin received a standing ovation as he walked across the stage to get his diploma.

Garstin suffered a spinal cord injury during a school wrestling match in 2013 paralyzing him.

With the support of friends, family and the community – Garstin stayed in school and overcame many obstacles to get to today.

The teen has had special treatment and rehab out of the country. Garstin progressed well beyond doctors predictions.

It’s been a week of awards for the Franklin teen. He was honored with the Independence High Booster Scholarship and received the Wilco Courage Award.

Garstin is not stopping as he’s attending Middle Tennessee State University in the fall to study psychology.