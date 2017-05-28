Giles County business, home a weekend storm casualty due to fire

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amid the overnight storm barrage on Sunday morning, around 3:25 a.m., the gun store Top Gun Arms was allegedly struck with lightning. A house adjacent to the store also suffered damage.

Fire crews from Giles and Lawrence Counties responded to the fire as the establishment, and the house, burned to the ground.

It was reported from Todd Stewart, Ethridge Assistant Fire Chief, that the man who lived at the house told firefighters he heard a pop before the fire started.

Stewart also stated that the Giles County investigators have looked into a cause for the fire. So far – they have unofficially claimed a lightning strike was the reason for the blaze.

No injuries occurred during the devastation as people barely escaped the building from smoke inhalation.

Between 15,000 and 20,000 gallons of water was used on the blaze. Stewart said that getting enough water was a big challenge.

