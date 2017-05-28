Driver critically injured after RV crashes into Kentucky car wash

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) – An Ohio man was injured after he crashed his RV into a car wash building in Oak Grove, Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Thompsonville Lane around 12:30 p.m.

Oak Grove police said the RV drove through landscaping in front of EZ Kleen car wash and into the building.

The driver was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Soldiers from Fort Campbell reportedly stopped to assist and render aid to the driver until medics arrived.

No one else was inside the RV and no employees or customers at the car wash were injured.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and no additional information was released.