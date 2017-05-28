Cookeville mayor assesses storm damage, stresses patience in return to normalcy

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Winds topping at 95 mile per hour tore through Cookeville Saturday night.

It snapped trees, toppled power lines, and left people in the dark.

Crews have been working hard to clear trees from roadways.

Cookeville mayor, Ricky Shelton, spoke Sunday morning as he expressed it was a long night for crews all over town.

“With a storm like this, it’s just, asking people to have patience,” said Shelton. “As you know – the electric department, public works, police, fire, EMS personnel … just, thoughts and prayers to them and their families as they work to try and help each of their citizens get back to some sense of normalcy here in our city.”

Mayor Shelton also said the city crews were continuing to assess the damage Sunday.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.