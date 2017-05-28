Brothers wanted, 1 arrested after man thrown from car in deadly Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two brothers wanted for their suspected connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Murfreesboro.

Jaylin Pritchard was shot, killed, and thrown from a car at the University Ridge apartments on South Rutherford Boulevard on Tuesday.

Officers served search warrants at apartments on Northfield Boulevard and Greenland Drive Saturday, which resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Christopher Raine.

Raine reportedly made statements to police implicating himself in the death of Pritchard. He was booked into the Rutherford County jail and charged with first-degree murder.

As a result of the search, police identified brothers 27-year-old Oran Puckett and Tyonzel Boyd, 24, as suspects in Pritchard’s murder.

Puckett is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds. Boyd is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds.

Pritchard lives in Memphis and was in Murfreesboro for the day to conduct business of an unknown nature.

Puckett and Boyd should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised not to approach them if spotted and immediately call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311 or 911.

Last week, Chief Karl Durr gave News 2 a list of the apartment complexes with the most calls for service in Murfreesboro. University Ridge was among them with 140 calls to police between January 1 and April 30 of this year. Six of those calls were regarding shots being fired.

One of those calls was in January when two students at Middle Tennessee State University were hit by stray bullets when gunfire erupted after a large party.

The police department recently announced plans to focus on the apartments with the most calls for service, saying they’re a drain of resources and the privately-owned complex owners need to have more accountability.

News 2 reached out to University Ridge to see if any changes have been made in terms of security. A spokesperson told News 2 they’ve made the following changes:

Courtesy officer assistance available 24 hours a day

Hired Murfreesboro police officers to patrol at designated times throughout the week.

Reduced hours for the basketball gym for it to be open only during University Ridge office hours, so staff can monitor its use

Requested Access Towing & Recovery to increase its patrol of the property to remove any vehicles that are not registered as a resident vehicle or not parked in guest parking

Encouraging residents to attend our safety seminars

Continue to monitor and enhance, as needed, security cameras located around the property