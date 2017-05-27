Volunteers taking care of nearly 100 animals after 2 big rescue operations

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Abused dogs and cats everywhere have been brought here to Lebanon by Scotlund Haisley and other volunteers.

“He lived his life on a chain on that property,” said Haisley. “We were told he was the most vicious as you can see there is no vicious part of him.”

Each animal, with stories that started out as nightmares, get transformed in the hands of Haisley and the Animal Rescue Corps while living a new life.

“To watch them reclaim their lives is incredible,” Haisley proclaimed.

35 dogs and cats were found on two Tennessee properties and brought to the shelter last week.

“First case started earlier in the week it was a case of 35 Rottweilers on one property,” Haisley continued. “It was a case where people just got in over their head. It started as a business selling them and the business didn’t go well.”

Recently, a rescue was executed in Reagan involving dogs and cats of various breeds.

They all suffered while living in horrible conditions – and Haisley said they were found on a property which claimed to be a rescue organization.

“What we found was horrendous conditions, multiple dogs living on staked to chains, inadequate food in most cases no food or water and inadequate shelter,” proclaimed Haisley. “We are caring for more than 100 animals here mostly dogs. Not only were fully grown dogs found, but there were puppies as well. Seven Rottweiller puppies were found in a home they have since been brought here were volunteers are taking care of them. It is upsetting dogs don’t deserve that they rely on humans to help them and it is just awful.”

They have to be treated for medical issues, first. Then, they begin being taught to trust people.

Haisley said, “They are already starting to become the animals they never had the opportunity to be.”

Volunteers, like Jamie Clairmont, have been tasked with rehabilitating the animals so they can be adopted.

These formerly abused animals hopefully have received the chance at a better life.

“It’s my best guess that in weeks to come that these animals will finally live as a loved member of a family,” said Clairmont.