Tree blocking major road in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are reports stating a tree is blocking the entire road of Hampshire Pike (TN 99) and Canaan Road.
High winds and lighning have also been reported in the area.
Stay with News 2 and wkrn.com for further developments.
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are reports stating a tree is blocking the entire road of Hampshire Pike (TN 99) and Canaan Road.
High winds and lighning have also been reported in the area.
Stay with News 2 and wkrn.com for further developments.
Advertisement