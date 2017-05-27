Threat for severe storms in Middle Tennessee climbs Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A stormy beginning to the day along the Tennessee River, but even more turbulent weather is expected this afternoon and especially tonight. Overnight, severe weather is likely with the highest threat being straight line winds exceeding 60 mph.

Below is our in house computer model which will give you a good indication of how our day and night could shape out. Keep in mind, this is a model, the timing and positioning can change. Nonetheless, make sure to be weather aware.

During the afternoon, there will be several dry hours, but a few storms could pop up.

Tonight is when we have to pay close attention as a cluster of strong thunderstorms begins to develop in southern Illinois and moves to the Tennessee River around midnight.

These are going to be quite nasty with strong straight line winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and small hail. Past midnight towards 1-3 am, storms will impact the I-65 corridor and push east.

This will push to the Cumberland Plateau by 3-4am and eventually out of Middle Tennessee.

Strongest storms will bring straight line winds of 60 mph or higher, small hail, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and a low end tornado threat. Within line of storms like what we are forecasting, small tornadoes can generate quickly.