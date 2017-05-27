Strong storms expected across Middle Tennessee over Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thunderstorms expected to impact Middle Tennessee both Saturday and Sunday will likely contain damaging winds, hail, dangerous lightning and heavy downpours.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until noon for Tennessee’s western counties and more watches are expected later Saturday. Click here for all weather alerts.

Although the tornado threat is lower, an isolated tornado is still possible.

Stay on top of the incoming weather with our interactive radar at wkrn.com/radar.

The timing of the storms is tricky. From mid-to-late morning on through the afternoon hours, keep an eye on the western sky. With so many people outdoors on Memorial Day Weekend, precautions should be taken.

More storms are anticipated overnight tonight, generally between midnight and sunrise Sunday. Those storms could also contain damaging winds and hail, as well as dangerous lightning.

Another round of storms is expected during the day on Sunday, which could also be severe.

By Memorial Day, the skies should clear, although a few thundershowers could break out in far southern and southeastern counties.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.