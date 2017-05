National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm warning for all areas of Middle Tennessee until 8:00 p.m.

Reported winds as high as 70 mph have passed through some of the area.

All counties within the Nashville area are under this watch.

There has also been reports of hail the size of a quarter descending upon some areas – and also in Cookeville.

Also, there are trees down in Houston County.

For more details and information, stay with News 2 and wkrn.com.