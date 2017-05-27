Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, May 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Even though you’ll need to keep an eye on the weather today, there’s still plenty of fun things to do to kick off your holiday weekend.

First stop should be the Nashville Splash Bash on the east bank landing of the Cumberland River. It starts at 11 a.m. with riverside yoga, paddle boarding lessons and live music.

A great way to kick off the summer and not far away is the Music City Jazz Festival.

This is a pretty big event over at Public Square Park. Bring a chair or blanket to sit back and relax with jazz playing all day. The last show at is at 8 p.m.