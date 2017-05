NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a new car front of Bridgestone Arena waiting to be smashed.

The car, donated by PSC Metals, is painted in Pittsburgh Penguins colors (black, yellow and white) and you can take a swing at it.

Besides beating the car to exercise your aggression – for a few dollars, you’d also help a good cause.

The money raised at the ‘smash car’ will help researchers at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center to beat childhood cancer.