More high winds, rain, severe weather headed to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hail, high winds, severe thunderstorms – and even some tornado sightings – have been reported through the evening throughout Middle Tennessee.

More is expected tonight as the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Nashville area until midnight.

The Southern Middle Tennessee counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5:00 a.m.

There is a band of heavy rain projected to move through Middle Tennessee during the overnight hours.

Stay tuned to News 2 and wkrn.com for more updates.