Man fatally wounded on home driveway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on Channing Lockridge around 11:30 p.m. Friday night at the driveway of 1408 Chester Avenue.

Lockridge, 32, of Pineview Drive, was fatally wounded and died at the scene.

Another man, 34, received a graze wound. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

Their investigation revealed two individuals firing toward Lockridge from a four-door sedan.

The car was last seen traveling eastbound on Chester Avenue toward Scott Avenue.

Anyone with information on the car and/or its occupants – please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or log online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.