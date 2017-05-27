Kentucky man arrested, charged with multiple sexual abuse

SMITHLAND, Ky. (WKRN) – The Livingston County Sheriff Department in Kentucky have arrested the suspect of a four-month investigation into numerous sex offenses.

The investigation began in January of this year.

Lester Carendar, Jr., 72, of Grand Rivers, Ky. was arrested before 5:00 p.m. Friday at his home.

Between 2014 and 2017, the suspect engaged in alleged repeated sexual misconduct with a person who was incapable of consent due to age.

He was charged with various accounts of rape, sexual abuse, and possession of marijuana.