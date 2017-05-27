Heroes of Tennessee to air Monday on News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Memorial Day, News 2 will pay tribute to men and women in Middle Tennessee who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

In every newscast beginning at 4 a.m., News 2 will highlight stories of their bravery and courage, including memories from loved ones as they remember their fallen heroes.

On Monday, News 2 will share individual stories of Heroes of Tennessee who lost their lives while serving in Iraq, Afghanistan and more.

Heroes of Tennessee begins Monday at 4 a.m. on Good Morning Nashville and continues in every newscast.

And join News 2 Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. for ‘Final Flight: The Blue Angels Tragedy One Year Later.’

News 2’s Samantha Fisher looks at the accident that took the life of Marine Captain Jeff Kuss and how it forever touched Middle Tennessee.

