Eric Church breaks Bridgestone Arena record

NASHVILLE. Tenn. (WKRN) – Eric Church played two sold out shows in Nashville this weekend.

On Friday night, his show broke the attendance record at Bridgestone Arena.

18,996 people watched his concert, and it was the largest crowd ever at Bridgestone.

Before the show, News 2’s Cherish Lombard shot the above video as he surprised fans with a toast.

“It’s been a hell of a tour. It’s bittersweet, but, it’s going to be a hell of two shows tonight and tomorrow night. So 40 songs from now I may see some of you again, I may not, but I thank you very much for being here and we’re supposed to drink now, so let’s drink now. Cheers to Nashville. Cheers to breaking Bon Jovi’s attendance record. Screw him. Here’s to Nashville. Thank you guys,” said Church.

He even brought in the East Nashville Magnet School Choir to back him up.

His show lasted nearly four hours, with one intermission and no opener.

This is the final weekend of his “Holdin’ My Own Tour.” If you missed it, you can see him perform at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9 during CMA Fest.