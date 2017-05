FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are investigating a bomb threat near the Factory at Franklin Saturday morning.

Witnesses told News 2 the Farmer’s Market on Franklin Road and Liberty Pike was evacuated around 9:30 a.m.

Franklin police confirmed it is investigating the threat and said additional info will be available soon.

For inquiring citizens & media, we are investigating a bomb threat at a Liberty Pk business. Additional information forthcoming. — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) May 27, 2017