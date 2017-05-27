Authorities seek public’s help in 2006 murder of 79-year-old Lincoln County man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the killing of a 79-year-old man on Memorial Day 11 years ago.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the body of Hosea “Junior” Prince was found behind shrubs in the front yard of his home on May 30, 2006.

The bureau says he was last seen doing yard work the day before, which was Memorial Day.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for Prince’s death.

The bureau and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department are looking for information about people or vehicles seen near Prince’s property in Mimosa on Memorial Day 2006.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln County CrimeStoppers, at 931-433-STOP.