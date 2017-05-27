2 men suspected of robbing mobile phone stores at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Madison and Midtown Hills Precinct detectives have been working to identify two gunmen who today robbed the Metro PCS store at 1200 East Old Hickory Boulevard and Boost Mobile at 5741 Nolensville Pike.

They are also suspected of robbing Metro PCS at 5333 Mt. View Road last Saturday.

One of the men entered Metro PCS at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and demanded cash at gunpoint. His accomplice entered Boost Mobile at 12:50 p.m.

They fled both locations in a dark colored extended cab pickup truck.

Both robbers have been identified as black men who appear to be in their 30s.

The Metro PCS suspect was spotted having a beard and mustache, is approximately 5’6” and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He wore eye glasses and a black ball cap.

The Boost Mobile suspect reportedly wore a black New Orleans Saints ball cap and had a black walking boot on his right leg.

Anyone recognizing the suspects from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at http://www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.