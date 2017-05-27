1 killed in East Tennessee officer-involved shooting

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is dead after a shooting involving three law enforcement officers in Scott County, Tennessee early Saturday morning.

It happened on Alberta Street in Oneida around 12:30 a.m. A TBI spokesperson said it started as a traffic stop where the driver did not immediately and continued on into a business parking lot.

Officers then approached the vehicle and removed a female passenger from the car.

According to TBI, that’s when the driver of the vehicle refused to get out, and started accelerating towards one Oneida officer and two Scott County deputies.

All three opened fire at the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident remains underway Saturday morning.

No information about the victim’s or officer’s identities have been released.