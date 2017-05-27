1 killed, another injured in East Nashville drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was killed and another injured when they were shot in East Nashville early Saturday morning.

Metro police said the shots were fired from a car in the 1400 block of Chester Avenue around 1 a.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was treated for minor injuries.

Metro police said they are looking for a silver or maroon sedan in connection to the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.