Woman found shot to death in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Friday morning in South Nashville.

According to a press release, Vian Ahmed Kasim, 31, was found dead inside a Kia Soul at 8 a.m. The car was parked at the Swiss Ridge Apartments on Swiss Avenue.

Police say their investigation is focusing on learning more about the victim and finding out why she was at the apartment complex. Kasim reportedly lived off Bell Road.

Authorities also said leads are being pursued as detectives work to identify her killer.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.