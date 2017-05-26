VIDEO: Holiday Weekend Severe Storm Threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are gearing up for a big weekend and many of you have outdoor activities planned. Keep in mind our weather could be bumpy with storms that could turn severe quickly.

The highest threat for storms come Saturday to early Sunday. During the day on Saturday, thunderstorms will pop up, which means not everyone has rain at the same time. In that respect, dry hours will happen this weekend, but you need to be weather aware.

Any storm that pops up Saturday could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, hail, and a low threat for tornadoes. Our storms will come in waves with the strongest black late Saturday night to early Sunday.

Wet weather moves out late Sunday and yields for a nice day Memorial Day Monday.

Overall, have a back up plan, stay safe and if you hear thunder or see lightning, get inside immediately until the storm passes.

Track storm with News 2 StormTracker Interactive Radar wkrn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

The latest alerts can be found here: wkrn.com/weather-alerts/